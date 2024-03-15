Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Welfare pension beneficiaries to receive arrears of Rs 4800 before Vishu, says FM KN Balagopal

    Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal assured that social security and welfare pension beneficiaries would receive three installments of pension arrears before Vishu.

    Kerala: Welfare pension beneficiaries to receive arrears of Rs 4800 before Vishu, says FM KN Balagopal anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 6:57 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced on Friday (Mar 15) that the Kerala government would soon resume the distribution of welfare pensions. He assured that social security and welfare pension beneficiaries would receive three installments of pension arrears before Vishu (April 14). 

    On Monday, the government approved the disbursement of a month's welfare pension, with six months' worth of arrears still pending. The distribution of this installment was scheduled for today (March 15). However, to clear the pension dues for one month, the state government requires Rs 900 crore. 

    With the disbursement of a month's welfare pension and the pending arrears, beneficiaries will receive a total of Rs 4800 during the Vishu, Easter, and Ramadan seasons. 

    Among the 62 lakh beneficiaries, all individuals who have completed the mustering process will receive the pension. The Finance Minister stated that his department had already initiated measures to ensure the timely distribution of pensions, as announced in the budget.

    Due to severe funds shortages, pension distribution halted in May. However, in August, the government provided pensions for both May and June ahead of Onam. Similarly, prior to Christmas, the government disbursed pension arrears for July, 

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 6:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Food Safety department conducts inspections, seals over 50 shawarma stalls across state anr

    Kerala: Food Safety department conducts inspections, seals over 50 shawarma stalls across state

    Kerala: 'Will organise mass rally against CAA...' says CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan anr

    Kerala: 'Will organise mass rally against CAA...' says CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: "LDF, UDF pretends to fight but..." PM Modi in Pathanamthitta rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: "LDF, UDF pretends to fight but..." PM Modi in Pathanamthitta

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts as temperature soars in the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 9 districts as temperature soars in the state

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I don't want any position..' BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal Pathanamthitta Anil Antony anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I don't want any position..' BJP leader Padmaja Venugopal campaigns for Anil Antony

    Recent Stories

    Hamas presents ceasefire proposal; Hostage and prisoner exchange details revealed avv

    Hamas presents ceasefire proposal; Hostage and prisoner exchange details revealed

    cricket IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur applauds CSK captain MS Dhoni for his leadership style ahead of the tournament opener osf

    IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur applauds CSK captain MS Dhoni for his leadership style ahead of the tournament opener

    Hina Khan reveals she is suffering from gastroesophageal reflux illness, says 'worsens during Ramadan' RKK

    Hina Khan reveals she is suffering from gastroesophageal reflux illness, says 'worsens during Ramadan'

    BRS MLC K Kavitha being brought to Delhi by ED in connection with liquor policy case; check details AJR

    BRS MLC K Kavitha being brought to Delhi by ED in connection with liquor policy case

    Southern California town council member resigns amid controversial video of urinating on LGBTQ nightclub door avv

    Southern California town council member resigns amid controversial video of urinating on LGBTQ nightclub door

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon