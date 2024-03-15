Kerala: Welfare pension beneficiaries to receive arrears of Rs 4800 before Vishu, says FM KN Balagopal

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal assured that social security and welfare pension beneficiaries would receive three installments of pension arrears before Vishu.

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced on Friday (Mar 15) that the Kerala government would soon resume the distribution of welfare pensions. He assured that social security and welfare pension beneficiaries would receive three installments of pension arrears before Vishu (April 14).

On Monday, the government approved the disbursement of a month's welfare pension, with six months' worth of arrears still pending. The distribution of this installment was scheduled for today (March 15). However, to clear the pension dues for one month, the state government requires Rs 900 crore.

With the disbursement of a month's welfare pension and the pending arrears, beneficiaries will receive a total of Rs 4800 during the Vishu, Easter, and Ramadan seasons.

Among the 62 lakh beneficiaries, all individuals who have completed the mustering process will receive the pension. The Finance Minister stated that his department had already initiated measures to ensure the timely distribution of pensions, as announced in the budget.

Due to severe funds shortages, pension distribution halted in May. However, in August, the government provided pensions for both May and June ahead of Onam. Similarly, prior to Christmas, the government disbursed pension arrears for July,