A wedding in Kasaragod, Kerala, was cancelled after the groom failed to appear for the ceremony. The bride, left waiting at the temple, filed a police complaint against him. The matter escalated when she also accused the groom, Vishnu Narayanan, of sexually assaulting her during their prior relationship.

In a shocking incident from Kerala’s Kasaragod district, a wedding was called off at the very last moment after the groom failed to show up for the ceremony, leaving the bride and her family stunned. The incident took place at a temple near Balal, where all arrangements had been made and relatives had gathered for the auspicious occasion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to reports, the bride, accompanied by her family members, arrived at the temple on time and waited for the groom and his relatives to arrive. However, even after the scheduled muhurtham passed, there was no sign of the groom or his wedding party. Repeated attempts to contact him reportedly failed, creating confusion and embarrassment for both families present at the venue.

Also Read: Kerala TTE Tracks Passenger To Return Lost AirPods, Honest Gesture Wins Hearts; Viral Reddit Post

Following the unexpected turn of events, the woman approached the Vellarikundu police station and filed a complaint against the groom. But the matter escalated beyond a cancelled wedding after she accused him of sexually assaulting her during the course of their earlier relationship.

Police identified the accused as Vishnu Narayanan, a resident of the Balal area in Kasaragod. Preliminary investigations revealed that the two had allegedly been in a relationship before their families formally arranged the marriage.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Vishnu Narayanan. The incident has sparked widespread discussion locally, with many expressing shock over the dramatic developments that unfolded on what was supposed to be the couple’s wedding day.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Jackpot Alert! Karunya Plus KN-623 Result Today, First Prize Rs 1 Crore (May 14, 2026)