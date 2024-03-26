Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala weather update: Thrissur likely to experience 40 degrees Celsius; Alert in 11 districts

    Due to high temperature and humid air, these districts, except hilly areas are likely to experience hot and humid weather from March 26 to March 30, 2024. At the same time, the IMD has predicted rainfall in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts today.

    Kerala weather update: Thrissur likely to experience 40 degrees Celsius; Alert in 11 districts rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a high-temperature warning in 10 districts today. The IMD stated that these districts may experience scorching summer in the coming days. The conditions are worst in Thrissur as the district recorded the highest temperature last day.

    The temperature in Thrissur is likely to rise to 40 degrees Celsius. The Kollam and Palakkad districts experienced a peak temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, while the Pathanamthitta district recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius. Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kannur districts reached a maximum of 37 degrees and Alappuzha, Malappuram, and Kasaragod experienced up to 36 degrees last day. Due to high temperature and humid air, these districts, except hilly areas are likely to experience hot and humid weather from March 26 to March 30, 2024.

    At the same time, the IMD has predicted rainfall in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam districts today. Only Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts are anticipated to receive rain on March 27. On March 28, these two districts are also expected to receive some light rain. However, on March 29, the Meteorological Department anticipates rain in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Cath lab begins at Wayanad Medical College for heart patients rkn

    Kerala: Cath lab begins at Wayanad Medical College for heart patients

    'Misusing CAA issue to secure Muslim votes...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    'Misusing CAA issue to secure Muslim votes...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pathanamthitta LDF candidate Thomas Isaac clarifies on violation of MCC RKN

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pathanamthitta LDF candidate Thomas Isaac clarifies on violation of MCC

    Kerala: Man dies after garbage dump catches fire near Wayanad market anr

    Kerala: Man dies after garbage dump catches fire near Wayanad market

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 408 March 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 408 March 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Stories

    'Thalaivar 171': Lokesh Kanagaraj shares update on Rajinikanth's film, shooting to commence in June NIR

    'Thalaivar 171': Lokesh Kanagaraj shares update on Rajinikanth's film, shooting to commence in June

    7 ways to get Korean glass skin RBA EAI

    7 ways to get Korean glass skin

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 'Mass casualties' feared as new video shows dramatic explosion (WATCH) snt

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 'Mass casualties' feared as new video shows dramatic explosion (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Most welcome to join us Congress extends invitation to Varun Gandhi following BJP rejection AJR

    'Most welcome to join us': Congress extends invitation to Varun Gandhi following BJP rejection

    Kerala: Cath lab begins at Wayanad Medical College for heart patients rkn

    Kerala: Cath lab begins at Wayanad Medical College for heart patients

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon