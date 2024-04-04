Kerala weather update: IMD predicts summer rains in 7 districts of the state today

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The IMD stated that light rain is expected in seven districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has forecasted the possibility of summer rains in the state today. The IMD stated that light rain is expected in seven districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam.

    However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Center has issued a high wave warning due to black sea phenomenon. The black sea phenomenon could result in waves measuring 0.5 to 1.2 meters high and storm surges along the Kerala coast till 11:30 today. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu coast may experience high waves and rough seas of the same magnitude.

    The fishermen and coastal residents are advised to remain vigilant against potential sea attacks, It is recommended to adhere to instructions from authorities and avoid venturing into dangerous areas. The fishing vessels should be securely moored in harbors and ensuring the safety of fishing equipment is crucial.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
