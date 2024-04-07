Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 5 districts of the state today

    The rain is expected in 5 districts including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad today.

    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in 5 districts of the state today
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of rain across Kerala from April 7 to April 11. The rain is expected in 5 districts including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad today.

    The rain is anticipated in nine districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on April 8. The residents across all the districts can expect rainfall on April 9.

    The forecast suggests light to moderate rain during these periods, providing respite from the prevailing weather conditions. The residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions during rainy days.

    Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a high-temperature warning across the state today. The warning especially covers two districts including Kollam and Palakkad. Palakkad recorded temperatures above 41 degrees and Kollam reached 40 degrees.

