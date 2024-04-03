Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala weather update: IMD predicts moderate rain in 4 districts of the state today

    The IMD had previously forecasted rain in seven districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam with a possibility of thunder and lightning.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The rain has brought relief to various parts of Kerala last day. The weather department stated that four districts in the state are likely to experience moderate rain in the next three hours including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam. 

    Several districts of the state experienced rain with thunder last day. Although the rainfall has provided relief from the heat, some districts are yet to receive showers. The India Meteorological Department had previously forecasted rain in seven districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam with a possibility of thunder and lightning.

    However, according to the updated warning, only four districts are currently under rain alert. The residents are advised to stay cautious during thunderstorms and heed warnings issued by authorities.
     

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
