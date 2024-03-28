Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert for districts till April 1 as temperature soars

    Amid the rising temperature in Kerala, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in 10 districts from March 28 to April 01. Temperatures are expected to rise by two to four degrees Celsius above normal until April 01.

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert for districts till April 1 as temperature soars anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala continues to experience scorching heat, prompting the issuance of a yellow alert for high temperatures in ten districts from March 28 to April 1. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended the warning for districts including Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Thiruvananthapuram. Temperatures are expected to rise by two to four degrees Celsius above normal until April 1, according to the latest update from the department.

    Till April 1, Kollam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts have been warned that the temperature will rise to 39°C, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts up to 38°C, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts up to 37°C and Thiruvananthapuram district up to 36°C. Due to high temperatures and humid air, hot and unsettled weather is likely from March 28 to April 1 in these districts, except in the hilly areas, the IMD said.

    Precautions should be taken:

    Avoid direct exposure to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm. Drink as much fresh water as possible. Avoid alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks, which cause dehydration during the day. Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes. It is better to use an umbrella or a hat when going out.

    There is a possibility that forest fires will spread in case of increasing heat. Tourists and people living near forest areas should be especially careful. Forest fire situations should be avoided. The instructions of the forest department should be followed strictly. It is also informed that the school authorities and parents should pay special attention to the students. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 3:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 'Tried, tested and failed strategy'... MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on CPM's outburst against ED probe anr

    Kerala: 'Tried, tested and failed strategy'... MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on CPM's outburst against ED probe

    Kerala Gold Rate march 28 2024: One sovereign of gold nears Rs 50000; Check rkn

    Kerala Gold Rate today: One sovereign of gold nears Rs 50000; Check

    Kerala: Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Tribal woman killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad

    Kerala again witnesses record electricity consumption; Read anr

    Kerala again witnesses record electricity consumption; Read

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-515 March 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-515 March 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Benefits of consuming papaya in summer rkn

    Benefits of consuming papaya in summer

    6 ways to travel smarter this summer using THESE Google tools gcw

    6 ways to travel smarter this summer using THESE Google tools

    Uttar Pradesh: Fresh petition filed to declare Taj Mahal as 'Tejo Mahalaya' - a Shiva temple AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Fresh petition filed to declare Taj Mahal as 'Tejo Mahalaya' - a Shiva temple

    IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's impactful journey with Chennai Super Kings; Credits the franchise culture osf

    IPL 2024: Shivam Dube's impactful journey with Chennai Super Kings; Credits the franchise culture

    Chinese President Xi Jinping asserts technological supremacy, says 'No force can stop China's technology' avv

    Chinese President Xi Jinping asserts technological supremacy, says ‘No force can stop China's technology’

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon