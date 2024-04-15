Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues high temperature warning in 11 districts till April 17

The temperature is likely to increase in Kerala in the next two days as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As many as 11 districts will experience high temperatures till April 17.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a high temperature warning in various districts till April 17. In Thrissur and Palakkad districts, the maximum temperature is expected to reach up to 39 degrees Celsius, while in Kollam, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts, it may reach up to 38 degrees Celsius. Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod districts may experience temperatures up to 37 degrees Celsius, and Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Malappuram districts may see temperatures up to 36 degrees Celsius, which is two to four degrees Celsius above normal.

Due to high temperatures and humid air, these districts are likely to experience hot and humid weather during these days, except in the hilly areas.

At the same time, the weather department has informed that there is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala on April 17 and 18.

Over the past few days, the Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Alappuzha districts experienced sufficient summer showers, although rainfall was relatively weak in other districts. Despite an anticipated average rainfall of 7.53 cm across the state between March 1 and April 13, there was a significant deficiency of 58 percent, with only 3.16 cm of rainfall recorded.

According to data from the IMD, summer showers were deficient by over 90 percent in Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Idukki, and Kannur districts. Deficiency was recorded at over 70 percent in Thrissur and Palakkad, 50 percent in Kollam, and 36 percent in Pathanamthitta.