    Kerala weather: Low-pressure area likely to intensify into cyclone, orange alert in 10 districts

    Kerala is expected to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms due to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, which may intensify into a cyclone. An orange alert has been issued for 10 districts, with authorities advising against fishing and warning of potential waterlogging and strong winds. 

    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 3:49 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is bracing for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming days, according to the latest weather forecasts. An extremely intense low-pressure area over the northeastern Arabian Sea, near Kutch and Pakistan, has prompted this warning. The system is expected to move westward and intensify into a cyclone within the next six hours. The cyclone is anticipated to travel in a west-northwest direction and could move away from the Indian coast within the next two days.

    In the northwest Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area near northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha has intensified into a strong low-pressure system. Over the next 36 hours, this system may move westward-northwestward and potentially become an intense low-pressure area. Consequently, widespread moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is forecasted for Kerala this week. The Indian Meteorological Department also predicts heavy rainfall in isolated areas today (August 30) and continues to anticipate intense rainfall over the next seven days.

    Orange alert issued for 10 districts

    The weather department has issued an orange alert for ten districts in Kerala, warning of heavy rainfall. The affected districts are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. A yellow alert is in place for the remaining districts. The expected intensification of the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea is likely to lead to stronger rainfall in the state. Authorities have advised against fishing along the Kerala coast due to the potential for thunderstorms and strong winds.

    Ernakulam experiences heavy rainfall

    In Ernakulam district, rainfall is ongoing across all areas. Significant waterlogging has been reported on the National Highway at Edappally in Kochi. The increased rainfall in Kothamangalam has caused the water level in the Periyar to rise. As a result, the shutters of the Bhoothathankettu Dam were opened to manage the water levels. The decision to open the shutters was made due to the rising water levels, which have been increasing since last night. Authorities have indicated that if the rainfall continues to intensify, all shutters of the dam may be opened to regulate the water flow.

