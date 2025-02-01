Kerala: Wayanad landslide victims disappointed by Union Budget, expected Prime Minister's support

The Janashabdam Action Committee, representing the victims of the Wayanad landslide, voiced their strong disappointment with the Union Budget, stating that the victims were overlooked.

Wayanad: The Janashabdam Action Committee, representing disaster victims, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Union Budget, claiming that the Wayanad landslide victims were neglected. They had hoped for substantial aid but were left disappointed, questioning the government's commitment to addressing their needs.

The committee had expected debt relief for the victims but was disheartened by the lack of any concrete measures. They noted that 180 days had passed since the disaster, and despite expectations of involvement from the Prime Minister, they criticized the central government for its failure to act.

Kerala had put forward its legitimate and pressing needs before the Centre, including a request for a Rs 24,000 crore special package covering crucial areas like Wayanad and the Vizhinjam Port. However, the Union Budget makes no mention of these requests, signaling continued denial of Kerala’s rights and further neglect, likely influenced by political opposition.

The Prime Minister, central ministers, and officials visited the Wayanad disaster area, and it was evident to them the immense suffering faced by the people and the significant financial burden on the state for rehabilitation. The Centre's blatant neglect of Wayanad has been pointed out, even by the High Court. MPs from all parties in Kerala, except the BJP, united to advocate for Kerala's needs and particularly for Wayanad's support, but none of their demands were acknowledged or addressed.

