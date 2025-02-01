Kerala: Wayanad landslide victims disappointed by Union Budget, expected Prime Minister's support

The Janashabdam Action Committee, representing the victims of the Wayanad landslide, voiced their strong disappointment with the Union Budget, stating that the victims were overlooked.

Kerala: Wayanad landslide victims disappointed by Union Budget, expected Prime Minister support anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 5:12 PM IST

Wayanad: The Janashabdam Action Committee, representing disaster victims, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Union Budget, claiming that the Wayanad landslide victims were neglected. They had hoped for substantial aid but were left disappointed, questioning the government's commitment to addressing their needs. 

Kerala: Finance Minister K N Balagopal slams Union Budget for ignoring state and disparity in fund allocations

The committee had expected debt relief for the victims but was disheartened by the lack of any concrete measures. They noted that 180 days had passed since the disaster, and despite expectations of involvement from the Prime Minister, they criticized the central government for its failure to act.

Kerala had put forward its legitimate and pressing needs before the Centre, including a request for a Rs 24,000 crore special package covering crucial areas like Wayanad and the Vizhinjam Port. However, the Union Budget makes no mention of these requests, signaling continued denial of Kerala’s rights and further neglect, likely influenced by political opposition.

The Prime Minister, central ministers, and officials visited the Wayanad disaster area, and it was evident to them the immense suffering faced by the people and the significant financial burden on the state for rehabilitation. The Centre's blatant neglect of Wayanad has been pointed out, even by the High Court. MPs from all parties in Kerala, except the BJP, united to advocate for Kerala's needs and particularly for Wayanad's support, but none of their demands were acknowledged or addressed.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Finance Minister K N Balagopal slams Union Budget for ignoring state and disparity in fund allocations anr

Kerala: Finance Minister K N Balagopal slams Union Budget for ignoring state and disparity in fund allocations

Budget 2025: Kerala expects aid for Wayanad rehabilitation, Vizhinjam port development and more anr

Budget 2025: Kerala expects aid for Wayanad rehabilitation, Vizhinjam port development and more

Kerala: POCSO case survivor succumbs to injuries after assault by male friend in Chottanikkara anr

Kerala: POCSO case survivor succumbs to injuries after assault by male friend in Chottanikkara

Kerala: 'Natural death' of man turns out to be murder; 70-year-old woman arrested in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: 'Natural death' of man turns out to be murder; 70-year-old woman arrested in Thiruvananthapuram

"Forced to lick toilet": Family alleges ragging by schoolmates after 15-year-old commits suicide in Kochi dmn

"Forced to lick toilet": Family alleges ragging by schoolmates after 15-year-old commits suicide in Kochi

Recent Stories

Zakia Jafri, wife of ex-Congress MP Ehsan Jafri killed in 2002 Gujarat riots, also fought legal battle, dies shk

Zakia Jafri, wife of ex-Congress MP Ehsan Jafri killed in 2002 Gujarat riots, also fought legal battle, dies

Dali & Gala to Jollygunj-7 new eating joints to explore in Bengaluru THIS weekend RBA

Dali & Gala to Jollygunj-7 new eating joints to explore in Bengaluru THIS weekend

Richest Indian cricketer: It's NOT Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni; know who tops list & his net worth snt

Richest Indian cricketer: It's NOT Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni; know who tops list & his net worth

Chhattisgarh: Eight Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur shk

Chhattisgarh: Eight Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena compared snt

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena compared

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon