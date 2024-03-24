Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Water supply interruption delays post-mortem proceedings at Kozhikode Medical College

    The post-mortem procedures at Kozhikode Medical College have been delayed for one and a half hours due to a water supply interruption. This is the second time that the water supply has been disrupted during this week.

    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The post-mortem proceedings at Kozhikode Medical College were delayed by one and a half hours due to water supply interruption. 11 dead bodies were brought for post-mortem. After the completion of procedures for five bodies, the water supply halted. Due to this, the post-mortem of the remaining six bodies was delayed.

    The crisis occurred when the pipeline from Koolimadu broke last day. In the event of a water supply outage, the water is normally supplied from a standard submersible pump. However, a power outage in this area triggered a crisis. The problem was temporarily rectified by filling a tanker truck with water. Nonetheless, these issues have caused a one-and-a-half-hour delay in the post-mortem process.

    This is the second time that the water supply has been disrupted due to a burst pipe this week. The efforts have been made to install a new tank to prevent disruption of water supply to the mortuary in case of pipe bursts. A tank with a storage capacity of 2000 liters will be installed under the leadership of PWD. 
     

