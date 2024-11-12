Kerala: Waqf Board issues land reclamation notices to 37 families in Thrissur's Chavakkad

The Waqf Board has issued notices to 37 families in Chavakkad, Thrissur district, regarding the reclamation of Waqf land. The notices concern properties in a 10-acre area spanning Chavakkad, Guruvayur, and Orumanayur taluks.

First Published Nov 12, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Thrissur: The Waqf Board has issued notices to 37 families in Chavakkad, Thrissur district, regarding the reclaiming of Waqf land. The notices are related to properties in the 10-acre area of Chavakkad, Guruvayur, and Orumanayur taluks. The affected families, who have been living on the land for over 50 years, have made it clear that they will not give up their homes. The BJP has assured that it will protect these families.

Kottammal Balakrishnan, Neelankavil Francis, Marakkar Ibrahim, Chettikkulam Ramu, and Moothadath Bahulayan will submit a petition to Thrissur MP and Union Minister Suresh Gopi.

 The Waqf Board's claim over land in several areas of Kerala like Munambam in Ernakulam, Wayanad and now Chavakkad has emerged as a significant issue in the state's by-election campaign. On Monday, the BJP-led Central government promised to ensure "full justice" for those impacted, while the CPI(M)-led state government assured that no one would be displaced from their property. BJP leaders Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Shone George handed over the representation of the Munambam land case to Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Kiren Rijiju posted on X, "I have received the representation of Munambam land case in Kerala. After claiming the lands from nearly 600 families in Munamban, the Waqf is now claiming ownership of Thaliparamba town in Kannur, including 600 acres in the city center. I've assured for full justice."

The Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF recently united in the Kerala Assembly to unanimously pass a resolution against the BJP-led Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which proposes changes to crucial sections of the current Waqf Act. The Church has strongly opposed the bill, accusing the Waqf Board of "illegally claiming" properties in Cherai and Munambam that have been held by Christian families for generations.

'Full justice..' Centre assures action on Waqf land dispute in Kerala

