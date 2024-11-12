'Full justice..' Centre assures action on Waqf land dispute in Kerala

The Waqf Board's land claims in Munambam and other areas have stirred controversy in Kerala's by-election campaign. The BJP-led Centre promised "full justice," while the CPI(M)-led state government assured no evictions.

New Delhi: The Waqf Board's claim over land in Munambam, Ernakulam and other areas of Kerala has emerged as a significant issue in the state's by-election campaign. On Monday, the BJP-led Central government promised to ensure "full justice" for those impacted, while the CPI(M)-led state government assured that no one would be displaced from their property. BJP leaders Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Shone George handed over the representation of the Munambam land case to Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Kerala: After Munambam, 5 Wayanad residents receive Waqf Board's notice to furnish documents

Kiren Rijiju posted on X, "I have received the representation of Munambam land case in Kerala. After claiming the lands from nearly 600 families in Munamban, the Waqf is now claiming ownership of Thaliparamba town in Kannur, including 600 acres in the city center. I've assured for full justice."

Former Union Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on X, "The issue of 600 families under threat of eviction from Munambam waqf was discussed in detail with Union Ministry Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The Minister assured that he will do everything necessary to prevent them from losing the house and land they have been living in for years. With the passing of the Waqf Amendment Act, which is to be introduced in the winter session of the Parliament, all the problems will be solved. He reiterathed that this was not an isolated incident and such land grabs would be curbed by appropriate legislation."

He also slammed the Congress and the CPI(M) for appeasing Muslim votes and allowing Waqf land grabbing.

"Pls see the hypocrisy of Cong and CPM - they talk of constitution and citizens rights but are prepared to forget all that when it comes to appeasing Muslim votes and allowing Waqf land grabbing. This is not just about one #Munambam dispute - it is about ensuring no Waqf board can simply grab anybodys property ever again. That type of landgrab is not there anywhere in world, in no islamic country even and is against constitutional right to own property enshrined in Indian constitution," Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on X.

Protesters from Munambam called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, seeking a permanent resolution to the issue. A delegation led by Bishop Ambrose Puthenveettil of the Kottappuram Diocese and Joseph Benny, convenor of the Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samiti, met the Chief Minister during his visit to Kochi.

Members of the Munambam Bhoo Samrakshana Samiti have cautioned that their protests will continue indefinitely if the land dispute remains unresolved.

The Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF recently joined forces in the Kerala Assembly to unanimously pass a resolution opposing the BJP-led Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The bill seeks to alter key provisions of the existing Waqf Act. The Church has voiced strong opposition, alleging that the Waqf Board has "unlawfully claimed" properties in Cherai and Munambam that have been in the possession of Christian families for generations.

The Waqf land dispute has become a central issue in the campaigns for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll and the Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly segments. On Monday, the Congress criticized both the Left and the BJP, accusing them of exploiting the situation for political gain. This follows escalating protests in Munambam, with the Syro-Malabar Church holding solidarity events in 1,000 churches on Sunday to support the affected families.

Kerala: Munambam residents demand urgent action as Waqf land dispute puts 614 families in crisis

Latest Videos