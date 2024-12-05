Kerala Gold Rate December 5 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES; CHECK details

Gold prices in Kerala rose today (Dec 5) after remaining unchanged yesterday. One sovereign of gold is currently priced above Rs 57,000 in the market.

article_image1
Gold prices in Kerala have increased today after remaining unchanged yesterday. The price of one sovereign (8 grams) of gold rose by Rs 80, bringing the market price to Rs 57,120.

article_image2

This rise in gold prices is causing concern, especially in the wedding market, as fluctuations in prices have been observed since the last week of October. On October 31, gold prices reached a record high of Rs 59,640. Experts suggest that geopolitical issues are influencing these price fluctuations.

article_image3

Today, the price of one gram of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 10 to Rs 7,140, while the price of one gram of 18-carat gold rose by Rs 5, reaching Rs 5,895. Silver prices also saw an increase, with the price of one gram of hallmarked silver rising by Rs 1, now priced at Rs 98.

article_image4

Gold prices in December:
December 01: Price of one sovereign of gold remained unchanged at Rs 57,200
December 02: One sovereign of gold decreased by Rs 480, bringing the price to Rs 56,720
December 03: One sovereign of gold increased by Rs 320, bringing the price to Rs 57,040
December 04: Gold price remained unchanged at Rs 57,040
December 05: One sovereign of gold increased by Rs 80, bringing the price to Rs 57,120

