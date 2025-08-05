The meeting, part of ongoing efforts to resolve higher education sector issues, was adjourned and will be rescheduled. Earlier, the Assembly passed the Private Universities Bill despite opposition concerns about fees and admissions.

Kozhikode: Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu stated on Tuesday that the recent discussions held with the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, involving both the Higher Education and Law Ministers, remain incomplete. The talks were interrupted following the demise of renowned Malayalam literary critic and former MLA MK Sanu, popularly known as Sanu Mash. He passed away in Kochi on Saturday, August 2, at the age of 98.



He was a prominent figure in Kerala's cultural sphere for around eight decades as a professor, literary critic, author and translator. Before the interruption, the Governor held discussions with the ministers for nearly an hour and a half. However, no final decision was reached, and the discussions were halted with the intent to resume them at the earliest opportunity.



Minister Bindu and Law Minister P Rajeeve met Governor Arlekar at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, August 3, as part of the State government's ongoing efforts to resolve issues in the higher education sector. The meeting primarily focused on arriving at a consensus on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in State-run universities. The government's renewed efforts to engage with the Governor are reportedly based on a directive from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



Earlier in March this year, the Kerala Legislative Assembly passed the Private Universities Bill, paving the way for private universities to operate in the state. The Bill, which had undergone scrutiny by the Subject Committee, was passed amid heated debates and strong opposition concerns. Defending the Bill, Minister Bindu described it as a progressive step for Kerala's education sector. She assured that strict regulations would be in place to maintain academic standards in private universities.



However, several amendments and concerns were raised by opposition parties, particularly regarding fee structures and admission policies. Though the Opposition did not reject the Bill in principle, they expressed serious reservations. Despite opposition concerns, Speaker AN Shamseer put the Bill to a voice vote, and it was passed in the Assembly.