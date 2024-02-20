Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: UAE Health Ministry honours KIMSHEALTH in Thiruvananthapuram for excellence in organ transplantation

    Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Health has been honored with the Hyatt International Excellence Award by the UAE Ministry of Health for its remarkable interventions in the field of organ donation and its commitment to excellence in organ transplantation.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Health has been honored with the Hyatt International Excellence Award by the UAE Ministry of Health for its remarkable interventions in the field of organ donation and its commitment to excellence in organ transplantation. KIMS Health Dubai Administrator Alesh Mathew received the award at the Organ Donation and Transplantation Congress held in Dubai.

    Dr. Praveen Muraleedharan, the Director of Transplant Services and Medical Superintendent at KIMSHEALTH, stated that their hospital is a leader in promoting organ donation after death in Kerala. He mentioned that KIMSHEALTH is the first hospital in the state to assign a Transplant Procurement Manager to encourage organ donation. Dr. Muraleedharan emphasized that this recognition is a testament to their commitment to charity and serves as an inspiration to expand organ donation opportunities to more individuals.

    The "Gift a Life" awareness campaign, conducted by KIMSHEALTH, has achieved significant success in promoting organ donation. Over the past three years, a total of 73 organs, including kidneys, liver, heart, pancreas, hands, and corneas, have been donated from KIMSHEALTH by government regulations.

