    Kerala: Two-year-old girl of nomadic couple goes missing in Thiruvananthapuram; search intensifies

    A two-year-old girl of a nomadic couple went missing in Thiruvananthapuram. The police have started an investigation into this matter.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A two-year-old daughter of a nomadic couple from Bihar was allegedly abducted in Thiruvananthapuram in the wee hours of Monday. The police stated that Mary, the daughter of  Amardweep and Ramina Devi went missing this morning. The couple lived near the railway station.

    The police have started investigations into the incident.  The police are examining the CCTV footage. The police informed that the entire city is being checked. The parents stated that the child was sleeping with her three siblings. The couple suspects that two men who arrived in an Activa scooty have abducted their daughter. The brother of the child stated that someone who traveled in a yellow scooter had abducted his sister.

    The police are checking the CCTV visuals of the nearby area and stations.  The family has been living in Thiruvananthapuram for the past few years. They have four children, three boys and a girl.  The girl was wearing a white printed T-shirt during the abduction. The parents came to know about the abduction at about midnight. After searching near the area, the family approached police by 1 am.

    A child has been reported missing from a high-security zone area. The abduction occurred near the main road in the vicinity. Authorities have noted that despite the presence of CCTVs along the road from Chaka to the airport, many cameras are currently non-operational due to ongoing road construction activities.

    This is the place with the highest number of guest workers in Thiruvananthapuram. Police are also looking into railway stations in nearby districts as part of their investigation. The police are conducting a thorough investigation, including checking the borders of the area.

    MLA Antony Raju responded to the incident by saying that a vigorous investigation is being carried out with the cooperation of the people. Even after hours, there is no comforting news about the disappearance of the baby. Anyone having any information about the baby should contact 0471- 2743195. Information can also be given on the control room number 112. 

    Other numbers to inform

    9497947107
    9497960113
    9497 980015
     

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
