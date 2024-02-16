Kerala: Two-member gang steals gold worth Rs 26 lakhs from bank manager by throwing chili powder in eyes

The incident took place near Muvattupuzha temple last day. Rahul was going to the bank with the gold taken over from another bank. The lack of CCTV in the area has hampered the investigation.

Idukki: A two-member gang stole gold jewelry worth Rs 26 lakh by sprinkling chili powder in the eyes of the manager of a private bank in Muvattupuzha. Rahul, a manager of a private bank operating in Vazhapally, was attacked. The police have intensified the investigation into the matter. The lack of CCTV in the area has hampered the investigation. The police are also investigating whether the bank manager was involved in the accident.

The incident took place near Muvattupuzha temple last day. Rahul was going to the bank with the gold taken over from another bank. He was then attacked by a group of two who came behind him while he was going to collect some money from the temple.

Rahul stated that the thieves were wearing helmets and there were no CCTVs in the area. The police said that there is a CCTV on the temple premises however it has not reached here. The police are trying to get the CCTV visuals from the nearby area where the incident happened.