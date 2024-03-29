Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Two dead after car rams into container lorry in Pathanamthitta; suicide suspected

    Two individuals tragically lost their lives in a car accident after colliding with a container trailer at night on the Kayamkulam-Punalur road at Pattazhimukku, Adoor. Anuja, a teacher, and Hashim, a bus driver, were involved in the incident which is suspected to be a suicide attempt.
     

    Kerala: Two dead after car rams into container lorry in Pathanamthitta; suicide suspected anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta:  Two people died in a collision between a car and a container lorry at 11.30 last night on the Kayamkulam-Punalur road at Pattazhimukku in Adoor. Anuja (37), a resident of Nooranad, and Hashim (31) from Charummoodu tragically lost their lives in a car accident around 10:30 pm on Thursday (Mar 28) when their vehicle collided with a container trailer. Anuja was employed as a teacher at GHSS Thumpamon, near Pandalam, while Hashim worked as a private bus driver.

    The accident occurred after Hashim forcibly took Anuja while she was returning from an outing with her fellow teachers to Thiruvananthapuram. Preliminary police reports suggest that the car was traveling at high speed when it collided with the lorry. Tragically, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the car suffered severe damage.

    Following a preliminary investigation, the police suspect that the incident may have been a suicide attempt by the victims. The police have decided to conduct a detailed investigation after checking the CCTV footage of the incident.

    The car rammed into the container lorry coming in the opposite direction. Hashim and Anuja were close for a long time.  

    It is also indicated that Anuja had told her co-teacher that she was going to commit suicide. A liquor bottle was also retrieved from the car. Hashim and Anuja were reportedly close for a long time. The car was destroyed in the accident. The bodies were extracted from the car by the fire brigade and local residents after breaking open the vehicle.
     

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
