    Kerala: Two-and-a-half-year child dies after ball gets stuck in throat in Wayanad

    A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after a ball got stuck in his throat in Kalpetta. The boy was taken to the hospital suddenly however his life could not be saved

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    Kalpetta: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after a ball got stuck in his throat in Kalpetta. The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Abu Bakar, a native of Wayanad. The incident happened last night (March 24).

    The boy was taken to the hospital suddenly however his life could not be saved. At first, he went to two hospitals but could not take the ball from there. Later, he was taken to a private hospital in Meppadi.

    5-year-old child dies in stampede at Kottankulangara in Kollam

    A 5-year-old girl died in a stampede in Kottankulangara temple on Sunday (March 24). The deceased was identified as Kshetra. The incident happened last night. Kshetra is the daughter of Ramesan of Chavara Vadakkumbhagam Parasseri Thekkathil House and Jigi

    The child came to the temple with her family members, Meanwhile, the carriage horse lost control in the stampede. The accident happened when the carriage ran over her. She was rushed to the hospital however, her life could not be saved.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
