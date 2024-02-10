Kerala: Two accused in PSC impersonation case surrender before court; remanded

The two brothers accused of impersonation in the PSC examination in Thiruvananthapuram surrendered on Friday evening at the ACJM court. Amaljith A. and Akhiljith A. have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Thiruvananthapuram: At the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here on Friday, two brothers who were wanted by the police in connection with an alleged case of impersonation that came to light during a Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) test surrendered themselves. Amaljith A. and Akhiljith A. of Melamcode, near Nemom, have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The Poojapura police who are investigating the case have filed an application seeking the duo's custody.

Following an allegation of an impersonation attempt during a PSC test for university last-grade servant positions at Chinnamma Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School in Poojappura on February 7, the police launched an investigation into the matter.

As per the official sources, the issue emerged when an individual escaped the examination hall while the invigilators were verifying the candidates' biometric information. The individual and a possible accomplice were seen fleeing on a motorbike on CCTV footage that was collected from the area.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the purported impostor showed up for the test instead of Amaljith. When the investigative team went to his house, they discovered that Amaljith and his younger brother Akhiljith had fled into hiding. The possibility that Akhiljith had turned up for the examination was therefore taken into consideration by the police.

