Kerala: Trial run of first container ship at Vizhinjam port today; CM to formally welcome during ceremony

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vizhinjam International Seaport is set to witness a historic milestone on Friday (July 12) at 10 am with the inaugural trial run of its first container ship. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will extend a formal welcome to the vessel during a grand ceremony, joined by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief guest. The event will bring together a distinguished gathering of central and state ministers, officials, and members of the public.

After the official ceremony, the remaining containers will be unloaded and the San Fernando will leave the Vizhinjam coast in the evening.

The Congress party voiced its discontent on Thursday, criticizing the LDF government led by Chief Minister Vijayan for reportedly excluding opposition leaders from the ceremony. Additionally, senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has announced his decision to boycott the trial run, protesting the state government's failure to provide adequate compensation to fishermen affected by the project, despite previous assurances.

On Thursday, the 300-meter cargo vessel 'San Fernando' from China made its historic arrival at the Kerala port, becoming the first container ship to dock at India's largest transshipment port. The vessel was greeted with a ceremonial water salute by four tugboats, which expertly guided it to the berth. Carrying a large cargo of containers, the mothership will facilitate the transfer of goods to other vessels for onward transportation to various domestic and international ports.

The Vizhinjam port project has a total investment of Rs 8,867 crore, with the state and central governments contributing Rs 5,595 crore and Rs 818 crore respectively. With its cutting-edge technology, advanced automation, and modern IT systems, Vizhinjam is poised to become India's first semi-automated port, slated for full commissioning by September or October 2024. This state-of-the-art facility is expected to revolutionize India's maritime trade and commerce.

