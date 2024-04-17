Kerala to get first double-decker train soon; Check details

The trial run of the Coimbatore-KSR Bengaluru Uday Express, which will be extended to Palakkad, was scheduled for Wednesday (April 17). This would be Kerala's first double-decker train.

Kerala is on the verge of a historic moment as it prepares to welcome its first double-decker train into the state. The trial run of the Coimbatore-KSR Bengaluru Uday Express, which will be extended to Palakkad, is scheduled for Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in Kerala's railway history. This marks the debut of the first double-decker AC chair car train in the Uday Express series by Indian Railways. The trial run will encompass the Pollachi-Coimbatore stretch, aiming to address the shortage of trains on the modernized and electrified Pollachi route.

The Udaya Express (No. 22665/66) was scheduled to depart from Coimbatore at 8 am on Wednesday (April 17), with an expected arrival at Palakkad Town at 10:45 am and Palakkad Junction at 11:05 am. The return journey is set for 11:35 am, reaching Coimbatore at 2:40 pm, thus concluding the trial run.

The decision to conduct the trial run on Wednesday was made because the Uday Express does not operate on this day. The Salem and Palakkad divisions of the Southern Railway are jointly executing the trial run.

