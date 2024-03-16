Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala to experience high temperature today; yellow alert in 9 districts

    The India Meteorological Department has said that there is a likelihood of increased heat in the state today. High heat can cause many serious health problems such as sunstroke, sunburn, and dehydration.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 8:26 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has said that there is a likelihood of increased heat in the state today. A yellow alert has been declared in nine districts including Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts.

    The National Oceanic Survey and Research Center (INCOIS) has issued a warning regarding potentially high waves and storm surges along the Kerala coast until 11:30 tonight. The alert advises fishermen and coastal residents to exercise caution, urging them to keep fishing vessels securely moored in harbors and maintain a safe distance between boats to prevent collisions. Additionally, they emphasize ensuring the safety of fishing equipment. The warning strongly advises against trips to the beach and any recreational activities in the sea.

    High heat can cause many serious health problems such as sunstroke, sunburn, and dehydration. Therefore, the general public should follow the following instructions. 
    * Avoid direct sun exposure for long periods between 11 am and 3 pm during the day.

    * Drink as much fresh water as possible. Keep drinking water even if you are not thirsty.

    * Avoid dehydrating alcohol, coffee, tea, and carbonated soft drinks during the day.

    * Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes.

    * Wear footwear when going out. It would be better to use an umbrella or a hat.

    * Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 8:26 AM IST
