Kochi is seeing a massive spike in temple thefts. Thieves have targeted six temples in just one month. Police have launched a massive hunt to catch the gang stealing heavy bronze lamps and other valuables.

Kochi is facing a huge headache with a sudden rise in temple robberies. Thieves have broken into six different temples in just one month. The latest target is the Kundattukavu Temple in Thrikkakara.

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The robbers entered the Kundattukavu Sree Bhadrakali Temple, located near the Kalamassery CUSAT campus, early in the morning. They stole a massive 25 kg traditional lamp, seven hanging lamps, and two traditional water pitchers. The temple usually opens only on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The temple staff noticed the theft when they came to work in the morning. This area has seen multiple temple robberies over the last few days.

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Thieves previously targeted the Pathirakkattu Kavu, Vattekunnam Muruga Temple, Kalamassery Chullikavu Bhagavathi Temple, and the Koonamthai Sree Subrahmanyaswamy Temple. The robbers stole traditional lamps and similar items from all these places using the same method. The police have launched a massive search operation to catch the culprits, but they have not made any arrests yet. The cops are now checking if the same gang is behind all these temple thefts.