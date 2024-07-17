Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram struggles with waterlogging, garbage disposal despite funding and efforts

In Thiruvananthapuram, waste management and waterlogging issues persist due to government and corporation lapses. Despite efforts like Operation Anantha and funding allocations, cameras installed to monitor waste dumping are non-functional, and funds remain unutilised.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation are struggling to address waterlogging and waste management issues in the capital city. Despite allocating funds, the Corporation has failed to utilize even a quarter of the amount to resolve waterlogging, and the project 'Thelineerozhukum Navakeralam' announced by the government does not include the Parvathy Puthanaar and Amayizhanchan canal.

The Amayizhanchan canal, spanning 12 km, is being choked by garbage, with a mere 117-meter stretch being the railway tract. While Railways claims to have installed a trap and 10-foot iron fence to prevent waste dumping, a significant amount of urban waste still flows into the tunnel. The government and the corporation must take responsibility and answer for the massive garbage accumulation in the stream both before and after the tunnel.

In 2015, Operation Anantha removed 700 tons of waste from the railway tunnel area, and cameras were installed to monitor the creek. However, the 37 cameras, costing Rs 54 lakhs, are no longer functional. Lack of interdepartmental coordination between agencies like Major Irrigation, Municipal Railway, and others is a major issue. Despite allocating Rs 8.8 crores to address waterlogging in the city, the corporation spent only Rs 2.65 crores. Moreover, funds from the Sanitation Mission, intended to make water sources garbage-free under the 'Thelineerozhukum Navakeralam' project, remain unutilised. Currently, no projects are underway to clean up Parvathy Puthanaar and Amayizhanchan canal using sanitation mission funds.



