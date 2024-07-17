Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram struggles with waterlogging, garbage disposal despite funding and efforts

    In Thiruvananthapuram, waste management and waterlogging issues persist due to government and corporation lapses. Despite efforts like Operation Anantha and funding allocations, cameras installed to monitor waste dumping are non-functional, and funds remain unutilised. 

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram struggles with waterlogging, garbage disposal despite funding and efforts anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state government and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation are struggling to address waterlogging and waste management issues in the capital city. Despite allocating funds, the Corporation has failed to utilize even a quarter of the amount to resolve waterlogging, and the project 'Thelineerozhukum Navakeralam' announced by the government does not include the Parvathy Puthanaar and Amayizhanchan canal.

    The Amayizhanchan canal, spanning 12 km, is being choked by garbage, with a mere 117-meter stretch being the railway tract. While Railways claims to have installed a trap and 10-foot iron fence to prevent waste dumping, a significant amount of urban waste still flows into the tunnel. The government and the corporation must take responsibility and answer for the massive garbage accumulation in the stream both before and after the tunnel.

    In 2015, Operation Anantha removed 700 tons of waste from the railway tunnel area, and cameras were installed to monitor the creek. However, the 37 cameras, costing Rs 54 lakhs, are no longer functional. Lack of interdepartmental coordination between agencies like Major Irrigation, Municipal Railway, and others is a major issue. Despite allocating Rs 8.8 crores to address waterlogging in the city, the corporation spent only Rs 2.65 crores. Moreover, funds from the Sanitation Mission, intended to make water sources garbage-free under the 'Thelineerozhukum Navakeralam' project, remain unutilised. Currently, no projects are underway to clean up Parvathy Puthanaar and Amayizhanchan canal using sanitation mission funds.
     

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-103 July 17 2024: Check the first prize winner who won Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-103 July 17 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 8 districts today july 17 2024; Orange alert in 5 districts anr

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 8 districts today; Orange alert in 5 districts

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces implementation of projects worth Rs 13013 cr in 100 days anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces implementation of projects worth Rs 13,013 cr in 100 days

    Kerala: Composer Ramesh Narayan faces backlash after refusing to receive award from actor Asif Ali anr

    Kerala: Composer Ramesh Narayan faces backlash after refusing to receive award from actor Asif Ali

    Kerala: 4 people stranded in Chittoor river after sudden rise in waterflow rescued anr

    Kerala: 4 people, stranded in Chittoor river after sudden rise in waterflow rescued

    Recent Stories

    Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about shooting BOLD scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film 'Chokher Bali' RBA

    Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about shooting BOLD scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film 'Chokher Bali'

    Kazakhstan woman raped in private hospital premises in Gurugram, accused arrested AJR

    Kazakhstan woman raped in private hospital premises in Gurugram, accused arrested

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Know July 17 rates in YOUR city AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Know July 17 rates in YOUR city

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 17: Price of 10 gm witness HIGH increase ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 17: Price of 10 gm witness HIGH increase

    Virat Kohli has few friends in the cricket team due to his attitude? RKK

    Virat Kohli has few friends in the cricket team due to his attitude?

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon