Kerala: TG Nandakumar raises bribery allegations on BJP leaders Anil Antony, Shobha Surendran

During the press conference, Nandakumar released various pieces of evidence, including the standing council interview call letter, phone records, and certain photographs, shedding light on the alleged improprieties surrounding Anil's appointment.

Delhi: TG Nandakumar has stirred up new allegations against Anil Antony and Shobha Surendran in a press conference today. Nandakumar revealed images and phone numbers, alleging they implicated him in specific activities.

In a press conference held in Delhi, Nandakumar made startling revelations regarding the appointment process of Anil, implicating the CBI Standing Council. Nandakumar claimed to possess a copy of the interview call letter issued by the CBI Standing Council, suggesting their involvement in Anil's appointment.

Additionally, he asserted that he possesses a vesting card provided to him by Anil, further implying their connection. During the press conference, Nandakumar released various pieces of evidence, including the standing council interview call letter, phone records, and certain photographs, shedding light on the alleged improprieties surrounding Anil's appointment.

He added that Alappuzha NDA candidate Shobha Surendran received the funds and provided documentation of depositing Rs 10 lakh into Sobha's account. He disclosed the bank information to the media. He further revealed that Sobha Surendran approached him by phone.

Meanwhile, Anil Antony came responding that it was an attempt by Congress to disrupt his campaign. He further stated that he had not accepted money from him and Congress was lying to the public.