Kerala: Funding freeze cripples dialysis services, patients across state in crisis

Thiruvananthapuram: With government funding coming to a halt, kidney patients across Kerala are facing a severe crisis. Many who previously received free dialysis under insurance schemes like Karunya and KASP are now left with no choice but to continue treatment by paying out of pocket.

Sameer, a 36-year-old from Engapuzha in Kozhikode, has been battling kidney disease since he was 23. Despite undergoing two kidney transplants, both procedures failed to provide lasting relief, forcing him to continue regular dialysis. He was receiving free dialysis at a private hospital in Engapuzha under the Karunya scheme. Now, with the scheme suspended, Sameer is uncertain about how he will afford his ongoing treatment.

Niyas, originally from Mukhadar, now works at a fancy shop in Palayam, Kozhikode. He had previously worked in the Gulf but returned home after being diagnosed with kidney failure. Although he underwent a transplant, he still requires medicines costing around Rs 12,000 per month. Karunya Pharmacy had been his lifeline for these medications. With that support gone, Niyas is now forced to buy the medicines from elsewhere at nearly three times the cost.

They are individuals who have been unexpectedly thrown into the most difficult phase of their lives. In addition to requiring costly treatments like regular dialysis, they also need frequent blood transfusions and expensive medications. For these unfortunate patients, the biggest source of relief and support was the Karunya Benevolent Fund run by the state government and the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) implemented with central assistance.

Until recently, 588 hospitals and dialysis centers across Kerala were providing free treatment to kidney patients under these two schemes. However, many leading hospitals had already withdrawn from these programs, citing non-payment of dues by the government. As the arrears continued to pile up, the remaining hospitals and dialysis centers also began informing patients about the worsening crisis. Left with no other option, even bedridden patients were forced to protest in front of collectorates, demanding the restoration of their treatment facilities.

The government had earlier issued an order promising to provide a fixed monthly financial aid to dialysis patients. However, this assurance has remained just another addition to the long list of unfulfilled promises, offering little relief to those in need.

Meanwhile, officials associated with the Karunya scheme have assured patients that free dialysis treatment will not be discontinued. They also stated that a decision has been made to allocate Rs 300 crore under the Karunya Benevolent Fund to continue supporting the treatment of dialysis patients.

