    Kerala: Supplyco's Easter, Ramzan, Vishu market fair to start today across state; Check details

    Supplyco is implementing the 'Golden Offer' scheme, which offers huge discounts on various branded daily-use items, from March 12.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Supplyco is hosting a special market fair in celebration of Easter, Ramzan, and Vishu from today. The Easter-Ramzan-Vishu fair market will start today at a selected Supplyco outlet in every taluk of the state.

    The market will continue till April 13. Supplyco is implementing the 'Golden Offer' scheme, which offers huge discounts on various branded daily-use items, from March 12. The Sabari products and non-subsidy items will be distributed in the outlets.

    Meanwhile, CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the sale of Sabari K Rice, launched by the state government as an alternative to the central government's Bharat rice on March 13.

    During the initial phase, Sabari K-Rice will be packaged in gunny bags featuring the K-Rice logo as part of a branding initiative. The total expenditure for these gunny bags is expected to be less than Rs 10 lakh, which will be drawn from Supplyco's advertising budget, as mentioned by the official. The same rice distributed through ration shops by the central government is named Bharat Rice.

     The market price of Bharat rice is Rs. 29, and companies such as the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India( NAFED) will purchase it at Rs. 18.59. It is then sold at a profit of Rs. 10.41. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 9:44 AM IST
