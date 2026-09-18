The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-70 draw held on September 18, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with various other cash prizes and rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the Suvarna Keralam SK-70 draw results on Thursday, September 18. The main prize is Rs 1 crore and there are many other monetary incentives. The draw has thousands of players waiting across the state.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main attraction of Suvarna Keralam SK-70 draw is the jackpot of Rs 1 crore. The participants are advised to check their ticket numbers with the official result published by Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-70 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - RS 807384

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All series with number 807384

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - RN 376355

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 - RO 115088

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 1117, 1458, 3203, 3218, 3843, 4861, 5230, 5233, 5433, 5797, 6367, 6623, 6943, 7073, 7917, 8060, 9372, 9623, 9883

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 0273, 4515, 4708, 5258, 9150, 9732

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 1279, 1380, 1435, 1771, 2471, 2590, 2813, 2920, 3003, 3281, 3756, 3993, 4206, 5777, 5945, 7507, 7767, 7850, 7862, 8284, 8979, 9065, 9179, 9255, 9786

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0059, 0066, 0068, 0122, 0159, 0425, 0766, 0893, 0923, 1090, 1133, 1208, 1251, 1895, 2069, 2149, 2156, 2201, 2230, 2902, 3009, 3126, 3137, 3246 ,3386, 3461, 3627, 3892, 3931, 4047, 4098, 4149, 4350, 4364, 4503, 4575, 4632, 4636, 4651, 5235, 5946, 6074, 6163, 6369, 6379, 6387, 6516, 6569, 6590, 6670, 6696, 6716, 6785, 6903, 6933, 7040, 7385, 7394, 7502, 7509, 7549, 7603, 8265, 8363, 8375, 8545, 8591, 8598, 8640, 8812, 8966, 8983, 9085, 9414, 9431, 9851

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0002, 0084, 0310, 0533, 0540, 0696, 0947, 1463, 1518, 1667, 1681, 1940, 2097, 2217, 2300, 2529, 2605, 2620, 2639, 2725, 2750, 2759, 2986, 2996, 3162, 3362, 3507, 3536, 3568, 3600, 3653, 4000, 4320, 4374, 4439, 4798, 4805, 4816, 4889, 5120, 5141, 5149, 5282, 5310, 5469, 5484, 5510, 5523, 5584, 6159, 6173, 6305, 6326, 6338, 6557, 6614, 6628, 6752, 6859, 7016, 7087, 7147, 7250, 7323, 7382, 7403, 7418, 7488, 7622, 7804, 7910, 7937, 7957, 8152, 8224, 8523, 8543, 8706, 8835, 9102, 9188, 9300, 9384, 9477, 9500, 9948, 9983

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0292, 0319, 0321, 0353, 0405, 0407, 0447, 0507, 0585, 0622, 0651, 0688, 0713, 0788, 1027, 1209, 1263, 1312, 1343, 1383, 1501, 1605, 1613, 1753, 1851, 1906, 1947, 2143, 2325, 2358, 2571, 2688, 2815, 2821, 3080, 3464, 3520, 3614, 3715, 3831, 4022, 4097, 4275, 4315, 4419, 4536, 4557, 4558, 4717, 4755, 4808, 4923, 5041, 5073, 5113, 5124, 5151, 5188, 5353, 5408, 5421, 5516, 5571, 5613, 5670, 5710, 5782, 5802, 5899, 6020, 6029, 6031, 6116, 6261, 6294, 6376, 6416, 6499, 6585, 6673, 6725, 6757, 6787, 6914, 6954, 7233, 7264, 7461, 7476, 7699, 7706, 7716, 7724, 7916, 7964, 8087, 8120, 8197, 8287, 8327, 8366, 8462, 8498, 8500, 8717, 8757, 8770, 8773, 8836, 9016, 9032, 9136, 9164, 9245, 9273, 9329, 9338, 9367, 9688, 9715, 9728, 9736, 9741, 9829, 9988

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

The winners can claim the prize by submitting the original winning ticket along with identity proof and other documents to the designated Kerala Lottery offices or authorized banks.

The participants are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official result issued by the Kerala Lottery Department.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

Lottery players can verify their ticket numbers by using:

- Kerala State Lotteries Department's official website

- Official Kerala Lottery result gazette

- Official publications of lottery results

- Licensed lottery dealers

Winners should check their winning tickets against the official results before claiming their prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-70 Lottery Result Today (September 18): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website does not support gambling.)