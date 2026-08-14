Arun from Kakkad suffered severe burn injuries after his friend set him on fire. Doctors admitted him to the hospital with 70 percent burns. The police have taken the main accused Jishnu and his friend Chandran into custody.

Kochi: A young man suffered severe burn injuries after his friend poured petrol and set him on fire. This shocking incident took place in Piravom, Ernakulam. The victim, Arun, hails from Kakkad. He sustained around 70 percent burns and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The police have taken the main accused, Jishnu, and his friend Chandran into custody. They are also searching for a third person involved in this gang. According to the police, Jishnu poured the petrol and lit the fire, while Chandran helped him. Jishnu also suffered minor burn injuries during the attack.

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The crime happened around 12:30 AM on Thursday at Snehabhavan Road in Piravom. A heated argument between Jishnu and Arun led to this brutal attack. The two friends had a fight earlier. Following this, Arun called Jishnu on his mobile phone on Wednesday evening. Jishnu's mother answered the call. Arun then used abusive language against her. The police suspect this phone call provoked Jishnu to plan the petrol attack.

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