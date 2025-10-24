The Indian expat community in Dubai mourned the sudden death of Vaishnav Krishnakumar, a UAE Golden Visa holder and BBA Marketing student at Middlesex University Dubai. He collapsed during Diwali celebrations and died of a heart attack.

Dubai:: The Indian expat community has expressed shock over the sudden death of Vaishnav Krishnakumar, a student from Mavelikkara, Alappuzha. Vaishnav, a UAE Golden Visa holder, had collapsed during Diwali celebrations in Dubai and was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. He was a first-year BBA Marketing student at Middlesex University Dubai and had received the Golden Visa for his outstanding academic performance. His parents, VG Krishnakumar and Vidhu Krishnakumar, had been living in Dubai for the past 20 years. They were unaware of any heart-related issues, as Vaishnav had exercised regularly and led a health-conscious lifestyle. The Dubai Police forensic department was conducting further investigations into the cause of his death.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Repatriation of Body Underway

According to social media posts, hundreds of people had offered condolences, paying tribute to Vaishnav. His uncle, Nidheesh S Nair, said that Vaishnav had been “the kind of child every parent would want” and that everyone had seen him as a role model. It was reported that Vaishnav had shared financial advice, lifestyle motivation, and workout routines on social media. He had regularly secured internships and earned income through them. His teachers had described him as a “tycoon in the making,” and friends had revealed that he had dreamed of having a Dubai Metro station named after him. The family, it was said, had been devastated by his loss and was preparing for the repatriation of his body to his native place after completing the legal formalities.