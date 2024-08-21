Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Strong winds cause widespread damages in several districts; Train services disrupted

    Severe weather in Kerala caused widespread damage, with strong winds toppling trees and disrupting train services in Kochi. Two trains, the Paluruvi Express and Ernad Express, were halted due to a fallen tree on the tracks. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 10:19 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Severe weather conditions, including powerful gusts and heavy downpours, resulted in extensive damage across multiple districts. In Kochi, high-speed winds toppled trees, causing disruptions to train operations. A fallen tree on the tracks halted the progress of two trains, the Paluruvi Express and the Ernad Express, which were rerouted via Alappuzha. Normal train services resumed after the tree was cleared from the tracks at 7 am on Wednesday (Aug 21).

    Alappuzha experienced strong winds and heavy rains. The winds were unusually strong, causing trees to fall in various parts of the district. Trees fell in Karumadi, Purakkad, Haripad, Mannar, Pathirapally, Cherthala, Thiruvizha, Chengannur, Mulakuzha, and Cheriyanadu. The fallen trees caused significant damage to homes and vehicles.

    Kollam experienced strong winds and heavy rainfall, prompting the securing of fishing vessels at the harbour. While rain intensity has decreased in Kollam, Palakkad has seen a cessation of rainfall. A warning remains in effect for hilly areas, and although Kozhikode is experiencing rain, no significant damage has been reported.

    The weather forecast warns of intermittent rainfall in seven districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam - in the upcoming hours, with a chance of strong winds. Four other districts - Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur - may also experience light to moderate rain showers.
     

    Video Icon