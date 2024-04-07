Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: State govt re-appoints nursing officer P.B Anitha at Kozhikode Medical College

    Anitha had been transferred to Idukki Medical College as per the health department's directive after she stood in support of a victim in the Kozhikode Medical Collee ICU sexual assault case.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The Directorate of Medical Education has decided to reinstate nursing officer P.B. Anitha at Kozhikode Medical College. Thomas Mathew, the director of Medical Education issued the appointment offer on Saturday.

    Anitha had been transferred to Idukki Medical College as per the health department's directive after she stood in support of a victim in the Kozhikode Medical Collee ICU sexual assault case. However, following a High Court order on April 1, which mandated her re-appointment at Kozhikode Medical College, the hospital authorities had initially not implemented the decision, citing technical reasons.

    Later, both the Directorate of Medical Education and the Directorate of Health Sciences were instructed to proceed with Anitha's appointment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Health Minister Veena George further instructed officials to expedite the appointment process with appropriate legal guidance.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 2:17 PM IST
