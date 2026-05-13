The SSLC exam results are likely to be announced this Friday, just as planned. The big question, however, is who will make the announcement, with the state in a political transition.

The SSLC exam results are expected to be declared on Friday, as originally scheduled. The state's exam board is meeting today to give the final approval for the results.

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However, there's a big question mark over who will actually announce them. With a change in government, but no new cabinet in place yet, the situation is a bit tricky. The state is currently facing a major administrative crisis because the new government has not taken charge.

Kerala SSLC Result Buzz

To sort this out, the KPCC president has reportedly told education department officials not to wait for a new Education Minister. The instruction is to go ahead with the announcement.

Once the exam board meeting concludes today, the official procedures will take about one more day. Following this, everyone expects the results to be declared on May 15 itself.