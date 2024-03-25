Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala SSLC 2024 Exam concludes today; evaluation process to begin on April 3

    The Kerala SSLC Exam 2024 will end today and the evaluation process will start from April 3. The exams are held at 2995 centres across the state along with nine in Lakshwadeep and seven in Gulf regions.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala SSLC 2024 exam will conclude today, March 25, 2023. The evaluation process will start on April 3. Around 20,000 teachers will participate in 70 camps to conduct the evaluation. The Education Department estimated that the results will be declared in the second week of May.

    More than 4 lakh students appeared in the Kerala SSLC this year. 1,43,557 are from government schools, 2,55,360 are from aided schools and 28,188 are from unaided schools.

    The exams are held in 2995 centers in the state along with nine in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf region. The Kerala government also launched a toll-free helpline number for parents and students during the examination.

    The Plus Two examinations will conclude tomorrow (March 26). About 4,14,159 students are taking the exam this year.

