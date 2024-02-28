Kerala: Special wellness centers of Ayurveda to be set up for foreigners, says Health Minister Veena George

The minister also stated that a yoga training center and a rest house were established at Poojappura Panchakarma Hospital for Rs 1 crore. A facility is provided to provide yoga training to 25 people at a time.

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George said that special wellness centers will be started for Ayurveda treatment for people coming from outside Kerala, including foreigners. The infrastructure development and activities have been started. The minister also stated that special training will be given to the employees. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the yoga training center at Ayurveda Panchakarma Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The minister stated that the health sector is giving importance to health protection, disease prevention, and disease eradication. Navakeralam Karma Padhathi has been formulated with an emphasis on lifestyle disease prevention, cancer care programs, and healthy life campaigns. The Navakeralam Karma Padhathi, initiated by the Government of Kerala, aims to address the socio-economic development challenges in the state and pave the way for a new Kerala through innovative development strategies and forward-looking planning.

The minister also stated that a yoga training center and a rest house were established at Poojappura Panchakarma Hospital for Rs 1 crore. A facility is provided to provide yoga training to 25 people at a time. Adequate toilet facilities are also provided for patient congregants and the general public attending yoga practice.

The minister highlighted the government's commitment to bolstering the Ayurvedic sector, with 116 new posts created this fiscal year to reinforce it. The construction of the International Ayurvedic Research Center in Kannur is underway to expedite research in Ayurveda. The policy of establishing AYUSH dispensaries in all panchayats has been implemented, with 510 dispensaries upgraded to health and wellness centers under the current government. Kerala's progress in AYUSH has been lauded by NITI Aayog, noting it as the state with the highest number of people seeking AYUSH treatment nationwide—a testament to the dedication of healthcare professionals in the sector.

