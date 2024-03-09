Sidharthan case handed over to the CBI, Kerala CM's Office informs

The Kerala Chief Minister's office on Saturday (Mar 09) informed that the Sidharthan death case will be investigated by the CBI following a request from the student's family.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Chief Minister's office on Saturday (Mar 09) informed that the death of second-year student at the Pookode Veterinary University has been handed over to the Central Bureau of India (CBI) following the request of his family.

A statement from the Chief Minister's office read, " The unfortunate death of Sidharthan, a second year student of Pookode Veterinary University left the entire state in shock. His father and relatives came to the office today and met the Chief Minister. The police probe is currently going on in the case. All the accused have already been arrested through a flawless and fair investigation. However, the family has demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI. Sidharthan's mother has submitted a petition to the Chief Minister in this regard."

"The Chief Minister has informed the family of Siddharth that he has decided to leave the investigation of the case to the CBI, respecting the sentiments of the family," the statement read.

Earlier today, Sidharthan's father Jayaprakash said that the Chief Minister has assured him that a CBI inquiry will be conducted in the case. Jayaprakash also told the media that he had informed the chief minister about the suspicions of his son's death. He demanded that all the deaths in the college should be investigated.

Jayaprakash informed the media that he showed the postmortem report to the Chief Minister and the latter heard him patiently.

JS Sidharthan was found dead inside the college hostel after a brutal ragging and assault allegedly by the SFI leaders on February 18. Sidharth was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. It is reported that he was beaten up in the courtyard of the college hostel, in the college hostel, on the hill near the hostel, and inside the dormitory. Apart from all this, it is also reported that the student who was sleeping in the hostel room was called and the beating was shown as a 'mob trial'.