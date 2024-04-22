Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Shocker! Woman killed, allegedly buried inside house in Alappuzha; brother held

    A brother killed his sister and buried her inside the house in Alappuzha. The deceased was identified as Rosamma.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 3:25 PM IST

    Alappuzha: A brother allegedly killed his sister and buried her inside the house in Alappuzha. The police have reached the spot and started an investigation. The deceased was identified as Rosamma.

    She has been missing since Wednesday. The police have taken her brother Benny into custody.  The body of Rosamma was found near the yard of his house. The accused himself informed his relatives that he killed his sister and buried her in the yard.

    The incident took place on Wednesday( April 17). Rosamma was hit on the head with a hammer.  Rosamma left her first marriage and moved into her brother's house. However, his brother recently disagreed because he intended to marry again. The police suspected that he murdered his sister and buried her on the premises of the residence. The investigation was done under the leadership of DySP Alappuzha.

     

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 4:11 PM IST
