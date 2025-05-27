Thiruvananthapuram: More containers from the cargo ship that sank in the Arabian Sea have washed ashore. The containers washed up this morning on the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram district, including Anchuthengu, Ayiroor, Varkala, and Idava. The Coastal Police reported that parcels from inside the containers are floating around the shores of Anchuthengu, Mambally, and Muthalappozhi.

The containers that washed ashore on the coasts of Kollam and Alappuzha districts after the cargo ship sank will be removed starting this morning. Since these are areas inaccessible to vehicles, including cranes, they will be transported by sea to Kollam Port. A container that was floating near Thangassery was towed by a fishing boat and brought to the port yesterday. As of last night, 34 containers had washed ashore. Most of the containers are empty. Some contained non-hazardous materials. Authorities are maintaining vigilance along the coastal areas due to the possibility of more containers washing ashore.

The containers from the cargo ship that sank in the Arabian Sea will be retrieved. A salvage company has been tasked with this operation. The plan is to commence operations as soon as the sea calms down. Agencies had warned that the sunken ship contained 12 containers with about 250 tons of calcium carbide, which could potentially explode. An aerial survey conducted by the Coast Guard also revealed that over a hundred containers, which were thrown into the sea from the ship before it sank, are floating around. Efforts to remove the oil spill caused by the fuel leak are also continuing. The Mercantile Marine Department has issued a Pollution Liability Warning Notice to the shipping company, MSC Elsa 3.