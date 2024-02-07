Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: SFIO probes KSIDC office over 'monthly payment' controversy linked to CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

    The SFIO team is inspecting the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) office in Thiruvananthapuram over the monthly controversy case against CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The SFIO team is inspecting the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation's (KSIDC) office in Thiruvananthapuram over the monthly controversy case against CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan. A team of officials headed by SFIO Deputy Director Arun Prasad is conducting the inspection. 

    On Monday, the team started investigating the alleged payment of money to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena Vijayan, and her company, Exalogic Solution, at the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) corporate office in Aluva. The officials from the SFIO reached the office by 9 a.m. and commenced the examination of documents related to the company.

    The investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office is in the public interest and based on a preliminary investigation report. The Bengaluru ROC and Ernakulam ROC, which conducted a preliminary inquiry into Shaun George's complaint, found serious violations in the Exalogic-CMRL deal.

    It is reported that the companies could not even give accurate answers to the questions of the Registrar of Companies. The reply given by KSIDC is also ambiguous. It was suggested that the case should be investigated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office as a serious crime had been detected in the preliminary investigation itself. Complainant Shone George had approached the High Court seeking this investigation.

    When the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board issued its order, the CPM maintained that the support for the Chief Minister's daughter was a transparent transaction between the two companies. Despite serious irregularities found by the Registrar of Companies (ROC) and subsequent investigations by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the party continues to staunchly defend the Chief Minister and his daughter.

    The party has a single answer to all the questions, including the findings in the Exalogic-CMRL deal that it is a politically motivated move. If notices are received by Veena or KSIDC, the party is prepared to challenge them legally.
     

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 2:10 PM IST
