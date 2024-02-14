Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: SFI hoardings in Calicut University warn PM Modi against walking the path of Hitler

    The left-backed SFI erected hoardings against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Calicut University warning of Adolf Hitler's fate. The ABVP has accused the SFI for defaming the Prime Minister of the country and filed a complaint with the Vice-Chancellor.

    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has filed a complaint with the Vice-Chancellor against the hoardings erected at the Calicut University criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The message on the board was that Hitler's fate would come to those who implemented his tactics. However, the ABVP stated that such critical boards defamed PM Modi. The board was established by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) Unit Committee.

    Of the two boards, one of them read, 'Jo hitler ki chaal chalega, vah hitler ki mauth marega.'

    The complaint states that this is a deliberate move to defame the democratically elected Prime Minister and an attempt to create anger among a section of students and break the peaceful atmosphere on the campus. The complaint also demands that the boards be removed and action taken.

    Meanwhile, the SFI, the Left-backed students' union continues to protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor. Khan and the Left government have been at loggerheads over several issues, primarily about the functioning of universities in the state and his non-signing of certain bills passed by the assembly.

    Alleging that the Governor has been abusing his power as the state's university Chancellor to nominate BJP-RSS nominees to the senate of many universities in Kerala, the SFI has been organising large-scale rallies against the Governor.
     

