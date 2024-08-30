Kerala: Actor Jayasurya booked again for sexually assaulting actress

Malayalam actor Jayasurya faces further legal issues as a second sexual assault case was filed against him by a female actor from Thiruvananthapuram. She accused him of assaulting her at a film location in Thodupuzha.

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Jayasurya faces additional legal trouble as another sexual assault case was filed against him on Thursday. A female actor from Thiruvananthapuram has accused Jayasurya of sexually assaulting her at a film location in Thodupuzha. The Thiruvananthapuram police have registered the case, which will soon be transferred to the Thodupuzha police for further investigation. A team led by Aishwarya Dongre IPS will be handling the investigation.

Malayalam actors Jayasurya, Mukesh booked under non-bailable charges over alleged sexual assault

A special investigation team based in Thrissur will also look into the case. The team recorded the actress's statement on Thursday (Aug 29). This is the second case filed against Jayasurya, following a previous complaint by a Kochi-based actress.

Following the release of the Hema Committee report, actresses began coming forward to share their personal experiences. One actress revealed that she had faced a traumatic incident years ago when she was a junior artist. It is based on this complaint that the police have now registered a case.

The Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram earlier slapped Jayasurya with non-bailable offenses, including Section IPC 354 (outraging the modesty of women), 354 A (sexual harassment), and 509 (insulting a woman's modesty), following a complaint by a female artist in the Malayalam film industry.

The case registered against Jayasurya is one of the seven complaints filed by the Kochi-based actress. Besides Jayasurya, the actress's complaint has also led to police cases against Mukesh MLA, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, Congress leader Adv. V.S. Chandrasekharan, casting director Vichu, and production controller Noble.



Latest Videos