    Kerala: Seen the Army House in Alappuzha, which is home to a generation of military personnel?

    Colonel Jayaraj, a retired army officer, and his family from Kerala's Alappuzha have a long history of serving in the military. His son, Jicky, is currently serving as a Lieutenant, while his father was part of the British Indian Army during World War II. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 1:33 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    The 'Army House' in Alappuzha, Kerala, is home to an entire family of army personnel. The residence, featuring a distinctive cannon-shaped well, is occupied by Retired Colonel KB Jayaraj, his wife Chandini, a former army school teacher, and their son Major Jicky Jayaraj, making it a rare instance of a family dedicated to military service.

    Colonel Jayaraj, who retired after 37 years of distinguished military service, has vivid memories of his close encounters with death, including the Kargil War. His journey began with eight years at Sainik School, followed by training at the National Defense Academy and Indian Military Academy, preparing him for an illustrious career marked by bravery and resilience.

    As a reminder of his time on the battlefield, Colonel Jayaraj has transformed his home's well into a cannon-shaped monument. This unique feature draws curious glances from visitors. His son Jicky followed in his footsteps, joining the Army's Electronic and Mechanical Engineering division as a Lieutenant in 2015. The family's military legacy extends to Jayaraj's father, who served in the British Indian Army during World War II, making them a family of dedicated military personnel across generations.

