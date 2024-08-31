Actor Radhika Sarathkumar reveals ordeal with hidden camera in caravan at Malayalam film location (WATCH)

Renowned actress Radhika Sarathkumar has made a shocking revelation about her ordeal at a Malayalam film location, where a hidden camera was used to capture naked scenes of actresses. The secretly filmed scenes were later viewed and enjoyed by men on set, leaving Radhika frightened and disturbed.

"I personally saw the men gathered around a mobile phone, and enjoying these scenes on their mobile phones. I was scared and went to the hotel room without changing my clothes in the caravan," Radhika told Asianet News.

According to Radhika, the men had set up a camera in the caravan, capturing naked scenes of actresses without their knowledge or consent. These scenes were then saved in separate folders on their mobile phones, with each folder labeled with the name of the respective actress.

She then chose not to change her clothes in the caravan for the rest of the shoot.

When questioned about working with actor Dileep, who was accused in a related case, Radhika responded by drawing a parallel with politicians, stating that one has to work with individuals like him in the industry.

Following Radhika's revelation, Deedi Damodaran, a member of the WCC, expressed her discontent over the lack of concrete steps by the government despite having testimonies and evidence for over four years.

"A senior actress has come forward with these allegations. The government has had these testimonies for four and a half years, but no action has been taken on the committee report. How many more testimonies will it take for the government to wake up and act? We struggled to get the report out, but still, nothing is moving forward. There should be a basic awareness that recording is still happening in caravans. Stern action must be taken immediately," Deedi Damodaran demanded.

However, dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi questioned Radhika Sarathkumar's long silence on the hidden camera incident.

"Radhika is a very influential person in the industry, and her silence has given room for such crimes to continue," Bhagyalakshmi said in an interview with Asianet News.

Bhagyalakshmi also emphasized the need for legal action and encouraged others to speak out against such incidents.

