The Vigilance team arrested a Senior Civil Police Officer from the Nedumangad station. He took a bribe to hand over vehicle accident case documents. Officials caught Grade CPO GB Biju red-handed while he was taking Rs 10,000 from a lawyer.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vigilance department arrested a Senior Civil Police Officer for taking a Rs 10,000 bribe. He asked for the money to give copies of vehicle accident case documents. The Vigilance team caught Grade CPO GB Biju (53) from the Nedumangad station. He belongs to Koliyakkode Kappichira. The Nedumangad station registered this accident case in March. The accident involved a person from Panavoor in Nedumangad.

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Biju called the injured person many times during the investigation. He told the victim to hire a specific lawyer to get the insurance claim. The victim said no to this. Biju then called the victim's actual lawyer. He demanded Rs 20,000 to hand over the case documents. The lawyer said he did not have that much money. Biju then asked him to pay Rs 10,000 for one file on Friday.

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The lawyer went straight to the Vigilance team after this. The Vigilance officers set up a trap. They caught Biju red-handed while he was taking the bribe near the Nedumangad station at 2:30 PM on Friday. The police produced Biju in court and the court remanded him.