Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Salary of state government employees delayed; expected to credit on March 4

    The suspension of salaries for state government employees has been attributed to a financial crisis. However, the Treasury Department and the Finance Department have declined to provide further clarification, citing technical issues.

    Kerala: Salary of state government employees delayed; expected to credit on March 4 rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The salary of the state government employees is delayed and will be credited from Monday. This delay stems from the inability to withdraw funds from the ETSB account via banks, as there is currently no provision for online transactions. Around 97,000 people were scheduled to get paid on the first day.

    There is an immediate need to replenish the treasury because the ETSB account was frozen due to a cash shortfall. The funds must be raised by public sector organizations, and they must direct reserves and dividends into the treasury. The government workers' protests have become more intense in response to the delay. The Secretariat Action Council blamed the government's mismanagement for the delayed payment. It was also decided to hold a protest demonstration in the incident.

    The suspension of salaries for state government employees has been attributed to a financial crisis. However, the Treasury Department and the Finance Department have declined to provide further clarification, citing technical issues. Despite the salaries being reflected in the Employees Treasury Savings Bank accounts the employees are unable to withdraw the funds either through the bank or online.

    There are allegations that this move is a government strategy to preempt criticism by creating the illusion that salaries have been credited. Approximately 97,000 individuals working in various departments including Home, Revenue, Treasury, GST, and Secretariat were scheduled to receive their salaries on the first day of the month.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Greater Cochin Development Authority decides to conduct non-sport events in Kaloor stadium rkn

    Kerala: Greater Cochin Development Authority decides to conduct non-sport events in Kaloor stadium

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-643 March 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-643 March 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for killing 11-month-old baby in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for killing 11-month-old baby in Malappuram

    Kerala: Second-year veterinary student subjected to brutal ragging by SFI leaders before death, says police

    Kerala: Second-year veterinary student subjected to brutal ragging before death, says police

    Kerala news live 2 march 2024 major highlights development rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Police issues lookout notice for 4 accused in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    cricket Gautam Gambhir appeals to BJP for release from Political responsibilities to focus on Cricket commitments osf

    Gautam Gambhir appeals to BJP for release from Political responsibilities to focus on Cricket commitments

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Suspect purchased Rava Idly with cash, placed alleged timer near sink vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Suspect purchased Rava Idly with cash, placed alleged timer near sink

    Relieve me of my political duties: Gautam Gambhir urges BJP chief JP Nadda AJR

    'Relieve me of my political duties': Gautam Gambhir urges BJP chief JP Nadda

    Kerala: Greater Cochin Development Authority decides to conduct non-sport events in Kaloor stadium rkn

    Kerala: Greater Cochin Development Authority decides to conduct non-sport events in Kaloor stadium

    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding festivities: Bride-to-be wears gown worn by Blake Lively at Met Gala 2022 RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding festivities: Bride-to-be wears gown worn by Blake Lively at Met Gala 2022

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon