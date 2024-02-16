Kerala's first Tribal Youth Fashion show to be held in Sulthan Bathery from February 17; Check

Around 10 boys and 10 girls from different parts of Wayanad will be on the ramp in different costumes at the Tribal Youth Fashion Show. The organizers said that the event aims to showcase tribal models, adopt eco-friendly fashion, and showcase their cultural and traditional wear.

Sulthan Bathery: The tribal groups, including young men and women, are preparing for the Tribal Youth Fashion Show in Kerala. Around 20 people from Kattunayakar and Paniya tribal groups will participate in the fashion show held at the Sulthan Bathery Sapta Resort Hotel on February 17–18. The Ernakulam-based DFF Company is organizing a fashion show named 'Ecovogue' in collaboration with Sapta Resort Hotel.

Around 10 boys and 10 girls from different parts of Wayanad will be on the ramp in different costumes. Dalukrishna, the leader of Ernakulam's DFF company, said that this fashion show promises to showcase a blend of distinctive tribal-inspired designs and innovative fashion concepts. Priya Shivadas, under his guidance, is grooming the tribal models for the ramp walk.

The other models were found with the help of tribal models like Prakriti and Akash. The organizers said that the event aims to showcase tribal models, adopt eco-friendly fashion, and showcase their cultural and traditional wear.

The upcoming fashion show will feature costumes crafted by renowned designers including Shravan Kumar, Aslam Khan, and Abhini Sohan Roy. Notable personalities such as Miss India Sonal Kukreja and actresses Neha Suksena, Charmila, Marina Michael, and Hima from the Malayalam film industry are expected to grace the event. The organizers stated that all of them would walk the ramp along with tribal models in the two-day fashion show. Prakriti, a transgender model from the tribal community, responded that she was thrilled to walk the ramp for the first time in her life and that the program was the beginning of rewriting that whiteness is not just beauty.