Kerala: Russian woman drowns in sea in Varkala

A Russian national identified as Anzhelika was swept away by the waves while bathing in the sea in Varkala on Wednesday (Feb 21). Though she was brought ashore by local fishermen, her life could not be saved.

Thiruvananthapuram: In an unfortunate incident, a foreign tourist was swept away by the waves while bathing in the sea in Varkala on Wednesday (Feb 21) around 11.30 am. The deceased is a Russian national identified as Anzhelika (52) who met a tragic end at Vettakada Beach in Edava, Varkala.

Anzhelika reportedly lost her life to strong waves whilst taking a sea bath with a friend who is also Russian. Anzhelika could not be saved, even though local surfers and fishermen were able to save her by pulling her out of the water and rushing her to Varkala Taluk Hospital.

Anzhelika was staying at White Lotus Resort in Vettakada. The body was shifted to the hospital mortuary.

Ayroor police are investigating the incident including whether she met with an accident while swimming and whether there was anyone else with the young woman.