    Kerala: Robbery at film director Joshiy's house in Kochi; accused arrested

    Two diamond necklaces, ten diamond rings, eight pairs of diamond earrings, ten gold chains, ten gold bangles, and ten luxury watches were stolen from the Joshiys' bedroom in Kochi's affluent Panampilly Nagar early Saturday morning.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    Kochi: The accused who robbed film director Joshiy's home in Kochi was arrested today. The Karnataka police took the accused Mohammad Irshad, a native of Bihar into custody last day. The stolen gold and diamond ornaments were also recovered.

    The accused was nabbed in Udupi in Karnataka and will be brought to Kerala soon. The jewellery worth Rs 1 crore was stolen from the director's house at Panampally Nagar on Friday. The CCTV visuals of the accused were also recovered by the police.

    “He came in a car, parked it far away and randomly chose this house. We have his CCTV visuals and other necessary evidence. We have passed the information to various police stations across the state and Karnataka and even Tamil Nadu,” a senior police official of the District told PTI.

    Kerala police used the latest technology to identify the suspect as Irshad, who they discovered was involved in several other crimes reported in other states. He was also wanted by the police.

    Joshiy and other family members were at the house when the incident happened. They learned about it early in the morning and notified the police, who quickly responded.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
